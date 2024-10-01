Is Dancing with the Stars 33 new tonight on ABC, October 1?

Is Dancing with the Stars season 33 new tonight on ABC? We don’t think you can blame anyone who wants to see more dances. While this show may be very much silly and addictive, at the same time it is thoroughly entertaining.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with a slice of unfortunate news: Due to the presence of the Vice Presidential Debate tonight, you are going to be forced to wait for at least a little while to see the ballroom competition come back. The plan here is for it to return on October 7 with what is actually going to be a two-night event, one where you will see dances on Monday and Tuesday. Consider this another golden opportunity to get to know this cast, which we tend to think is free of at least some controversy with Anna Delvey now out.

As for everyone else who is still in, we’ll also argue that personally, this is one of the more unpredictable rosters that Dancing with the Stars has ever had. While you can argue here that Chandler Kinney is so far the best dancer, she’s not the biggest name and also does not have the most popular pro. Joey Graziadei has a huge audience, so we can’t rule him out as someone who could go the distance. The same goes for Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik. Dwight Howard is certainly the most surprising so far, largely because people of his size do not tend to be the best overall dancers.

Ultimately, we just want to be surprised and also see the celebrities grow over the course of the season. The more that this happens, the better off the show will be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

