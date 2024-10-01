Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: Fall update

We know that we are getting closer to a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere coming to Hulu — but just how close are we?

Well, the first thing that we really should do at this point is take a look at things simply from the vantage point of prediction. Nicole Kidman and the rest of the cast wrapped work on this season some time ago and by virtue of that alone, we tend to think that there’s a good chance you will see the series back either at the end of this year or early 2025. A lot of it will ultimately just depend on how fast the episodes are edited together and beyond just that, when Hulu actually wants them around. These two things are more than likely going to work in tandem.

For now, we do at least think that there is a reasonable chance that we hear about a season 2 premiere date for the series before we get to the end of the fall, mostly because it’s been so long since the show last aired and the streaming service needs to start doing something in order to get people excited again on what the future holds. The longer that they wait at this point, the more difficult it will be to try and get viewers back.

As for what the second season will be about, a lot of the finer details are being kept close to the vest. Still, it is our sentiment here that we’re going to be seeing a story that is set in the Swiss Alps as there are new people perhaps taking part in Masha’s retreat. Of course, nothing is certain to go according to plan.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Nine Perfect Strangers right now, including a tiny bit of new footage

What do you most want to see when it comes to Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







