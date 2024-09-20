Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: New footage; any premiere date?

We recognize that it has been a very-long wait to see Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 arrive over on Hulu — so is it getting closer to being over?

Well, at least for now, here is some of what we can say. Today, the folks at the streaming service issued a sizzle reel with a little more insight regarding some of their upcoming shows. The Nicole Kidman drama was among them, and it also gave you a quick look at new cast member Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus). The setting for season 2 is dramatically different, as we are now heading off to the Swiss Alps.

So is there any sort of premiere date mentioned in the midst of all this? We’d love that but alas, not so much. The earliest that we imagine that the show is going to be back at this point is December. Given that production is already done, it really just comes down to when Hulu thinks it is right to bring the show back. With the setting this go-around you can argue that this is 100% the sort of series now that you could sit back and enjoy while also enjoying a cup of hot chocolate — though of course, it is also pretty dark and twisted.

What Nine Perfect Strangers 100% does do is continue the ongoing trend of Kidman seemingly appearing in almost every short or limited series out there — we are exaggerating slightly, but it does feel like she is turning up in just about all of them at this point. She’s also got a role in the upcoming second season of Lioness, which we know is currently set to premiere on Paramount+ when we get around to the end of next month.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

