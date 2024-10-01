Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to be getting news on a Big Little Lies season 3 renewal at some point before the end of the fall?

Well, the first thing that we absolutely should note here is pretty darn clear: This is a series that eventually could come to pass, even if it is clear at this point that everyone involved is taking their time working to make it happen. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have spoken about developing it, just as HBO seems open to the idea of ordering more.

However, the situation for the future of Big Little Lies this fall is ultimately not all that complicated, mostly because it really just comes down to one thing: Whether the network and/or the producers are happy with the story. If they are, another season will be ordered. If it’s not on the level that it needs to be, it won’t happen. HBO is a network that passed on a Game of Thrones spin-off starring Jon Snow, and that proved that they won’t pick up a show just because the idea is a source of easy money. They want to do that they are actually doing something worthwhile and will take their time to ensure that this is the case. It is the reason why for now, the biggest thing that we can hope for over the next few months is just some progress reports.

After all, remember that there is no reason schedule-wise for HBO to rush anything. They already have over the next year and a half the likes of The White Lotus, The Last of Us, Euphoria, and possibly another season of True Detective. That is without even mentioning A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and a moderate hit for them in The Gilded Age. These shows will easily keep the network going.

