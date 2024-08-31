Big Little Lies season 3: Zoë Kravitz shares progress report

What is going on at this point when it comes to Big Little Lies season 3 over on HBO? Well, we know there is an eagerness to see it! That doesn’t mean that we are going to actually get it anytime soon, though, as the network has yet to even confirm much of anything.

For now, what we know is that Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have each discussed trying to make something more happen. Meanwhile, the network has at least acknowledged that they would like to make something happen. This doesn’t mean that it will, but any progress in our mind is good progress when it comes to a project like this!

Today, we at least have something more to share when it comes to one of the other stars of the series in Zoë Kravitz. Speaking per People Magazine while promoting Blind Twice, the actress made it clear where things currently stand:

“I’m waiting to see, like everybody else, the third season that’s happening … Waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done.”

So with this quote in mind, it is clear that we are still in the “waiting on the story” phase of the project. Once we get to the other side of this, we imagine that the next order of business is going to be seeing what the network wants to do when it comes to the project. Will they pick it up? While it feels likely we are going to be seeing more, at the same time HBO has never been an institution that is desperate to pick up project. Remember for a moment here that they did not end up moving forward with a Jon Snow – Game of Thrones project, mostly because not everyone felt like the story was in a strong enough spot.

Related – See some other discussion right now on Big Little Lies right now, including what the future holds

What do you want to see within a potential Big Little Lies season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







