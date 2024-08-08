Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: An August 2024 update

Months have passed now since some of the first whispers started to surface publicly regarding a Big Little Lies season 3 happening. However, nothing as of this time has been made official in regards to the show’s future. Is any of this about to change?

We understand that there is going to be a lot of impatience about the show now that we know it is potentially in the works; yet, patience is actually going to be the thing that is key here, given that nobody is going to be in all that much of a hurry to rush anything along here. The reality is that it may be months before something is officially stated one way or another on the future; with that, the odds of a season 3 announcement this month are pretty low.

There’s also one other possibility we have to be aware of during this whole process: The idea that a season 3 may not even happen at all. Remember that for months on end, there was a chance that Game of Thrones was going to have a spin-off based around Jon Snow. However, that did not end up getting the green light. This is something that could also happen here, since we do not think Big Little Lies comes back unless there is an incredibly tangible reason to make it happen.

The biggest appeal from the HBO end is obviously going to be the cast. Why wouldn’t you want to work with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman? There are of course a number of other great performers in this ensemble as well, and there is also a chance that you could add some other people, as well. Remember here that this is something that happened in season 2 with Meryl Streep — at the time it was announced, that was an enormous shock.

Do you think we are going to get more news soon on Big Little Lies season 3?

What do you think the story here could actually be? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

