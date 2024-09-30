Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: Luke Thompson shares expectations

For those of you who have not heard as of yet, Bridgerton season 4 filming has already kicked off, and there is a lot of great stuff ahead. As for when we will have a chance to actually see it, that’s where some of the debate currently lies.

So what is the basis of this story? Well, a lot of it will be tied to Benedict looking to find a new chapter in his life, one that could include Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha). This is someone who has struggled to settle down and figure out whatever he wants out of his life, but could that be changing? The hope is that it could, but there is almost certainly going to be a struggle ahead.

Speaking in a new video over at Shondaland, Luke Thompson himself indicated what everyone can expect to see:

“I think the main thing we can expect is that it’s a really nice mix of fairytale and reality … It’s a fairy tale love story, I guess, but it’s also got the Bridgerton element of trying to sort of tether it to some sort of reality as well and see how that pans out.”

Obviously, we do not expect that everything on this show is going to go perfectly at first for Benedict, especially since Sophie is not the only new character you will meet. Yet, we also tend to think the show will hold firm to its format of focusing on a different romance every year. That does keep things fresh, and our feeling is that the Francesca storyline is going to be one of the big arcs brimming underneath the surface now.

