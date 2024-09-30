The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Star talks Carol’s lie

Following the events of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere on AMC, it makes sense to discuss one thing above all other. It is not so much the fact that Carol is on the way to France; instead, it is what she did in order to convince Ash to fly her out there.

During her time with the character, Carol was able to clock how much his late son meant to him, and also just how had he’s tried to get into his interests as a way to forge a connection with him. This led to Melissa McBride’s character lying about her daughter Sophia still being alive, and her doing whatever she could in order to ensure that she could find her.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON videos!

So why tell this lie? Could there have been another way? Speaking to TVLine, McBride herself makes it clear that this was not necessarily something that her character was planning to do before it happened:

“I think she surprises herself with that tactic … and it speaks to some of the inner turmoil [she’s experiencing over her own loss] expressing itself. That’s a heavy move to make, and it does weigh on her heavily.”

McBride does make it clear that she does at least try to make Ash know that he does not have to take part in this mission:

“She has some second thoughts, and gives Ash an out, like, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ She’s checking in again and wants to know … This is a big deal. I’m manipulating a lot here. [She’s like,] ‘We can not do this.’ But he had a lot to say about getting out and seeing the world.”

Ultimately, Ash has willingly taken on the mission, even if it remains to be seen if he is going to survive both the flight and the aftermath.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 2 this weekend

What do you think is going to come up for Carol after this The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon twist?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







