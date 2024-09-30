Industry season 3 finale: Is Rishi’s wife dead?

We knew that the Industry season 3 finale was going to have its fair share of huge moments. Yet, did you expect that death?

For the most part, you can argue that a lot of what we saw here works within the fabric of the show. Take, for example, Eric getting pushed out of Pierpoint and Harper deciding that it was time to head back to the States. Or, the decision by Yasmin to get engaged to Henry Muck, which sets up her future in a particularly grand way.

Then, we had the shocker — Rishi’s wife getting shot over his unpaid gambling debts. How do you pick up the story after this? Can you? Speaking to Deadline about where his story could go, here is some of what Sagar Radia had to say:

I’ve thought about this a lot, both prior to the show being commissioned again and since. I personally think it goes one of two ways. I think either he goes completely off the rails tenfold, because now he has nothing to lose. Well, no, he’s got a kid, so maybe he wants to do right by him. Maybe not. Who knows? I think he either goes completely off the rails, or he does a complete 180, and he completely fixes up. That’s where my instinct went. I’ve not spoken to the guys about it and what their ideas are. I think it’s easier to see him go a lot more off the rails. I think that’s far more compelling viewing…We thought he hit rock bottom, and then just a whole other hole opened up.

By the start of season 4, we tend to think that we will get a few updates as to where exactly he is in his life — will it be another big standalone story? That remains to be seen.

