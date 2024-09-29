Industry season 4 premiere date hopes over at HBO

Following the events of the season 3 finale, what better time than the present to discuss an Industry season 4 premiere date? We certainly believe that there are reasons aplenty to want the HBO show back sooner rather than later, from the quality of the content to the idea that in theory, this really should not take too much time to make.

However, theories do not always equal reality, and this is why we would emphasize here that patience is going to be pretty darn important in the weeks and months ahead.

The good news is that HBO has already greenlit another season, so you don’t have to worry about that. The bad news is that with a lot of their hit shows at this point, they are operating under a cycle in which new seasons come out every couple of years. Look at House of the Dragon or The Last of Us coming up. It is taking even longer for Euphoria, but there are multiple other reasons for that.

Now, we don’t necessarily think that it will be a full 24 months before Industry comes back; however, we certainly do not think it is going to be airing next summer. Late 2025 seems to be the best-case scenario here, but we tend to think that winter / spring 2026 is a fair expectation at this point. It will likely be scheduled around some of the network’s other big commercial hits, whether you are talking here about Euphoria, House of the Dragon season 3, or whatever is next with True Detective.

Will season 4 be the final one?

Well, the creative team have said in the past that they would like for this to be a five-season show; with that, we tend to think this will be the case until we hear otherwise.

