Is Ken Leung leaving Industry after season 3 finale? Is Eric gone?

Is Ken Leung leaving Industry following the end of the season 3 finale? From one vantage point, the idea here feels crazy.

Yet, consider what we actually saw at the end of the episode! Eric is gone from Pierpoint, and the idea of the company itself seems to be crumbling. Everyone is now in a spot now where the pieces are falling all over the board, and this means that it is almost impossible to say where they will all end up.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, co-creator Konrad Kay had the following to say about the conclusion for this character:

To us, it was a perfect conclusion for the story we were trying to tell with Eric: capitalism dying and then being reborn, and not having any space for any of the characters we love in it — which felt like a very true motif for us. And then it was like, f— — if we do do this and come back for Season 4, we’re gonna have to go and play in a different sand pit. Now that the show has been renewed, we can talk about how we’re working on the first two episodes. It feels freeing to us. We don’t feel that compulsion to go back to the trading floor. It feels like the show can operate at a totally different level.

The good news is that we don’t see any evidence that Eric is actually going to be gone from the show for good; even though he’s left with a generous amount of money, we don’t think he will settle strictly for that. He wants a sense of importance and place — that is what he has also been about, and also why he has been adrift for so much of the season so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Industry now, including when the show’s fourth season could premiere

What do you think about the end of the Industry season 3 finale, and what is Eric’s future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







