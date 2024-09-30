P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a P-Valley season 3 premiere date at some point this fall? Make no mistake, we want it — and also, we are far from alone in that.

If you are a diehard fan of all things The Pynk, then you know that we’ve been waiting an incredibly long time to see the show back already. The last batch of episodes finished up more than two years ago, and by the time the show actually comes back, we could be looking at two and a half years at a minimum.

Now, we would love to say here that the folks at Starz are well-aware of how long you’ve been waiting and by virtue of that, would love to give you more as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we can’t exactly say that this is something that is actually going to happen. This is a network that has become rather known at this point for making you wait a really long time between seasons, and there is a good chance that this is stretched out further. Our hope is that we see the show back in the late winter and if that happens, there’s a chance we get a premiere date revealed this fall. If that happens, the odds suggest that it’s going to be later in the fall as opposed to the next few weeks.

As for what the story is going to look like, we tend to think that there is going to be a lot of twists and turns, but also struggle. This show does try to present a look at what some of these women truly go through, and we imagine that it will be celebratory at times and then also unflinching at others.

