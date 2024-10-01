Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6: Season 1 tie-in?

Did Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6 find a way to connect itself deeply to the past — in particular season 1? Well, it does feel fair to wonder this at this point.

Well, thinks for a moment about that ominous note that the trio received at the end of the episode on their phones, one that carried with it the rather-simple message of “I’m watching you.” What is this a reference to?

Well, think for a moment about the first season, back when Jan saw a note on her door that carried with it a rather identical message. You can argue that this is a coincidence, but then, you look at the font of the note versus what was on Jan’s door. There are so many parts of it that feel similar — including the period that is at the end of both of the messages! It feels far too similar to be a coincidence, and this makes us feel like whoever is watching the trio now has been around for a very long time.

Now, while it may seem a little bit strange to argue that there is some big, overarching Moriarty figure at the heart of the show, there has been some evidence of it for a good while now. A couple of years ago, showrunner John Hoffman had the following to say on the subject in a Reddit AMA:

… The poisoning of Winnie and the letter on Jan’s door remain a part of the many mysteries in the Arconia — thinking a little bit like a Moriarty situation if that helps…

So, regardless of if the threats at present are connected to the past, it certainly seems like there’s a chance! Go ahead and be prepared…

