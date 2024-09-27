Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7: Charles’ sister!

Ever since the start of Only Murders in the Building season 4, we’ve known that you would be seeing Charles’ sister at some point. Not only that, but the character would be played by a brilliant performer in Melissa McCarthy!

Now, we are at least pleased to have a better sense as to what’s going to happen with her! Melissa will be appearing in the upcoming seventh episode of the season titled “Valley of the Dolls.” It remains to be seen if we see more of her beyond what is in this episode, but this will be a chance to dive a little more into the past of Steve Martin’s character. Beyond that, there is also an opportunity to see if any clues come out of Charles being away from the Arconia. Sometimes, you are able to think a little bit clearly when you get a little bit of distance from a situation.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

If you do want a little more information as to how Charles and the trio find themselves out of town, take a look at the Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

Terrified by a threat inside the Arconia, the trio race out of the city. A member of Charles’ family provides refuge and yet, this safe house proves to be anything but.

In addition to this title being a clear movie reference, we also recognize that Charles’ sister has a rather extensive doll collection — and 100% this could turn out to be creepy. If there was ever an installment of the show that feels like it could be a horror movie, this could be it — and we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on next week’s Only Murders in the Building episode

Based on these Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7 details, what are you most excited to see?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







