Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6: Dudenoff dead?

We suspected that Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6 would be able to deliver us some sort of twist. However, at the same time who would have expected what it is we actually saw in regards to Dudenoff?

As it turns out, the professor was connected to more characters this season than we previously thought, as he taught the Brothers Sisters once upon a time. However, he is also now dead in the present, as evidenced by some scans that were done on the metal shoulder plate. (As it turns out, Sazz was not the only person thrown into the incinerator.)

So, who took out Dudenoff? This is where things get tricky, given that you can argue that this is the same person who took out Sazz — or, it could be someone who was totally different. A lot comes back at this point to Helga, who is that mysterious voice we heard on the other side of the Ham Radio. Who is she, and what does she really have to do with everything? We tend to think that it was her pig that was found by the trio in the apartment, and we know that she had some sort of history with Rudy. Did she use him just to get close to that apartment, or for some other purpose?

We do like the idea on paper that we have two separate mysteries going on this season; however, at the same time it also feels like we’re now playing this show on hard mode since there are so many different ways the story can go and at times, it could be viewed as rather hard to follow.

What did you think about the events of Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6?

