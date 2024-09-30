Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get some news on a Ginny & Georgia season 3 at some point before the end of the fall? It is easy to make the argument that we see it soon, especially since it has already been off the air for a long time.

With some series, it is easy to understand why there would be particularly long breaks; take ones like The Witcher or Stranger Things, which do have a lot of visual effects that they have to incorporate. Here, however, we are talking about one that does not have a lot of that, and is really just a character-based story with a good bit of comedy and drama mixed in.

So given that production on the series is done, isn’t there a case to be made that we’re going to be seeing more of it this fall? Absolutely and yet, that’s not going to happen. There is no evidence that we’re going to be seeing this particular cast and crew back for at least a little while longer; personally, we tend to think that the most-likely situation here is that new episodes will arrive within the first half of 2025. If Ginny & Georgia returns before the end of the winter, you can argue that there could be an announcement this fall. Otherwise, we’ll be waiting for a good while longer to see some additional updates.

In general, we don’t expect the new season to look or feel altogether different from what we’ve seen from it over the past few years — and all things considered, why would we? This is a show that has a distinct style and tone at this point; not everyone is going to like it and yet, we don’t think that it is keeping the producers awake at night. It’s found a core group of viewers.

