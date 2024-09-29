Van der Valk season 4 episode 4 spoilers: A shocking suspect

Following the events of tonight’s new episode, it makes so much sense to want more about Van der Valk season 4 episode 4. So, what can we say about it now?

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that the whole “Hope in Amsterdam” saga is about to end, and with an episode that could feature a famous singer as the suspect — which is surprising given all of the other drama attached to them.

We probably don’t have to tell you why this particular case is so complicated — anytime that you are throwing a famous person into an investigation, it makes everything significantly more difficult. That is, 100%, something that we imagine will be a part of what you see from here on out.

Below, you can see the full Van der Valk season 4 episode 4 synopsis with some other updates:

Piet and the team continue to investigate after an environmental campaigner is murdered. After another shocking murder, could Cobie Stegenga now be the prime suspect?

One other interesting thing that we should note at this point is that we’re at the halfway point of the season — and yes, this is one of those shows that tends to go so fast that before you know it, the season is over and you have to wait a while to see it come back again. Luckily, we also do think that this is one of those shows that will go on for a long time. It does have the potential to really stick around here for however long that the cast and crew ultimately want it to at the end of the day. Let’s just hope that the mysteries stay as layered and interesting as we’ve known them to be!

In getting back to episode 4, let’s just hope that we also have a chance to see a surprising end to this particular mystery here, as well.

