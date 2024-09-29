Grotesquerie season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Somewhere remote

For those of you who have not heard, Grotesquerie season 1 episode 4 is going to be coming to FX this Wednesday. What can we say about it?

Well, for those of you who are confused, you are going to be getting both episode 3 and 4 one right after the other. This is something that the network is doing for the entirety of the season, likely to build momentum and then also to have the full show out there leading into the Halloween holiday.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON videos!

If you have not seen the episode 3 synopsis, it goes a little something like this: “Lois finds comfort in an unexpected person.” Meanwhile, the episode 4 synopsis goes as follows:

A strange clue sends Lois to a remote location.

Is Lois going to be finding the killer’s secret lair within this episode? That’s an easy thing to speculate about for at least the time being, mostly due to one simple reason: They have to be hiding somewhere. This is someone who is clearly has thought through a lot when it comes to how they want to handle certain situations, so why wouldn’t they do this here, as well?

As for who the killer could be…

Well, at the moment, we tend to think that Travis Kelce is playing them, mostly because he had to be eager to play a pretty prominent role … right? He’s also a big, imposing dude, and we saw some sort of imposing shadow in the first two episodes.

Granted, one of the big questions we have with this show right now is whether or not the producers are going to rush into giving us the killer or not. After all, is this a murder mystery, or just an incredibly entertaining thriller?

Related – Check out even more discussion now regarding Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3!

What do you most want to see moving into Grotesquerie season 1 episode 4 over on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







