Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 9/29?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We recognize that there’s a good bit of demand, and understandably so at this point! We’re starting to get a few more teases here and there on the second half of season 5, and it all signals we are moving in a pretty epic direction.

After all, the remainder of the season is under such scrutiny that the cast did not even know what was happening a lot of the time! The only thing that feels clear for now is that John Dutton will be written out, as Kevin Costner is not returning. Conventional wisdom suggests that the character will be killed off, but even that is not 100% confirmed at present.

Unfortunately, we are not going to get a chance to see whatever Taylor Sheridan is planning tonight: The network is still set to bring the series back on Sunday, November 10. It was announced over the past week that CBS is also going to air season 5 episode 9 that same night, but a little bit later at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. That means you have two opportunities to watch what may end up being the biggest scripted event of the year.

If we had to guess, there is probably one other teaser that will be coming over the next several days, but even it may not give you a great sense of what’s happening to John. If you are Paramount, there is no real incentive to give this away in advance; after all, it could prove to be one of the primary reasons why people decide to drop in and watch. Hopefully, they will stick with the show no matter what, but that will be a little bit clearer in time.

