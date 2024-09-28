The Penguin season 1 episode 2 run time, what’s ahead on HBO

We recognize that it has taken a good bit of time, but The Penguin season 1 episode 2 is coming onto HBO and Max tomorrow night. Are you ready for the next chapter of the story?

Well, we really should start with a reminder of what transpired at the end of the premiere — Oz Cobb trying to do his best to make Sofia Falcone believe that her brother was taken out in the midst of an escalating gang war. He wants the Falcone and Maroni families fighting each other and in doing so, he can slip through the cracks and rise up.

Now, we realize that within the greater Matt Reeves – Batman universe that stories tend to be pretty expansive much of the time. Remember here that the movie The Batman was three hours long, while the premiere for The Penguin stretched over an hour. Should you expect something similar here?

Well, for now the answer to this surprisingly is “no.” Per the official HBO schedule at present, they are not looking to make episode 2 (titled “Inside Man”) longer than an hour. Given that this is an eight-episode limited series (at least for now), it is possible that the folks involved realized that they do not need to cram too much into the story at a single point in time.

If you do want to get a few more details on what to expect coming up, just check out the full season 1 episode 2 synopsis:

Sofia works to secure her family’s strength, while Oz attempts to play both the Falcone and Maroni families to his advantage.

The one thing that we feel confident in saying right now is that Sofia is going to potentially hunt for the truth — we don’t think she is going to just sit back and let Oz pull all the strings…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

