The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: Fall update

Are we going to hear something more about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 between now and the end of the fall?

If you were wondering where things stand for the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan series behind the scenes, let’s just say this. Production has been done for a while now! That means that as of right now, everyone is working through post-production and making sure that these stories are edited and prepared to arrive on AMC. It will largely just be a matter of when the network actually wants them on the air.

Now, the unfortunate news here is that we don’t think that AMC is going to rush things along all that much. After all, they have a number of other series set for 2025, whether it be more Mayfair Witches, Dark Winds, and then also the Walking Dead spin-off. Our thinking is that you could see Dead City back in February or March, but that is far from a guarantee.

So if there is a chance that we get a premiere date announcement this fall, it will likely be closer to the end of the year rather than where we are right now in late September / early October.

As for what the story is going to be moving forward…

Well, a number of early teases suggest that there is a significant role-reversal coming where Negan may need Maggie’s help — he may not ask for it, but that is still a driving force regardless. It looks as though he will be forced to dive in and embrace his former persona, which is not going to be an altogether easy thing for him to do. Yet, it could be required in order for him to survive.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, no matter when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

