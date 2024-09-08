The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: September 2024 update

As we are getting deeper into September, is more news ahead on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2? Make no mistake that we’d love to see it! Whether or not that happens, however, is a totally different story.

For the time being, what we can say starts with the following: The Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan series has already finished filming, and that does leave the network with a certain flexibility insofar as what they want to do from here. We’re sure that they have a plan that they are already working on, but what is it? Well, that is the mystery that has to be figured out at this particular moment in time.

Unfortunately, we do think it is still a little bit too early to think that a Dead City premiere date is about to be announced. Given that the latest season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is premiering in just a few weeks, we tend to think that AMC will be patient bringing back its other show. These are the only two scripted shows that they have in the franchise right now, so it makes some sense to try and space them out to the best of their ability.

Also, remember that AMC also has some other shows on deck including Dark Winds and Mayfair Witches. With all of that, we tend to think that Maggie and Negan’s adventure will probably continue in February or March at the earliest. If it is beforehand, let’s just say that we wouldn’t be upset … but a cautious approach is almost always best. What we can at least say is that moving into this chapter of the story, it is a chance to turn the tables a little bit with Maggie trying to help Negan as opposed to the other way around.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

