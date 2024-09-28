Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: Fall update

At some point this fall, are we going to learn about an Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date? Or, at least news on the show itself?

Well, let’s start off here with a reminder that another season is coming, though it is poised to look and feel different from any other we’ve seen so far. It is based on the Anne Rice book The Vampire Lestat, which means that Sam Reid’s character is going to be front and center. Rest assured that Louis is still going to be a huge part of the story, as well — everything may just look and feel different.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

Now, the good news at the moment here is that filming for season 3 is going to be kicking off seemingly before the end of the year. Unfortunately, the bad news is that this does not mean the show will be back anytime soon. When you consider the fact that this show takes a while to film and be edited after the fact, it feels like late 2025 / early 2026 are the most likely premiere-date windows. Given that AMC already has new seasons of Mayfair Witches and The Talamasca next year, they may not be in too much of a hurry to rush things along.

As of right now, we tend to think it will be great if we even get news on a season 3 premiere date next summer. The most important thing here is simply that the producers take the time to make the next season awesome. After the greatness of season 2, there is a lot for everyone involved to live up to here! It is best to know that in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more talk about the Interview with the Vampire – Talamasca spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







