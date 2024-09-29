Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, BB Comics?

As so many of you know already, today’s Big Brother 26 Power of Veto Competition was a special one — BB Comics! This is always a fun competition to watch on the show, but it’s also a pretty unbalanced one for the contestants.

Remember here that Kimo and Rubina were on the block today, and unless one of them wins, there’s almost zero chance that the Veto gets used this week. The streak could finally be over! Unfortunately, this competition often favors people with a lot of physical endurance since you often have to check the comics again and again. Cam and Makensy felt like the likely winners going into this, unless of course the two of them completely stunk telling the differences between the real and fake comics.

So what can we say now? Well, to the surprise of nobody, Makensy won the Veto! This marks the second time in the past three HoH cycles that she’s had full control, but what is she going to do with it? It’s funny that really, she could make a move here that would allow her to have a pretty incredible run to the finish line: If she eliminates Chelsie, she basically guarantees herself the title if she can make it to final two. If she doesn’t make the move, she will be considered a puppet and could have a hard time winning at all. Comp wins matter, but people want to know you are playing a self-interested game.

For those wondering what the comics were, we don’t have a clear picture of all of them yet — apparently Angela’s was pretty harsh, Leah has one that was themed around her being a “chubby chaser” (shocking, we know), and Lisa’s seemingly had to do with glitter. We’ll probably have a clearer sense later in the day.

Related – See our latest Big Brother 26 Veto preview from earlier in the day

What did you think was going to happen with the Big Brother 26 Veto Competition today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







