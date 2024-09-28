Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: BB Comics Veto preview

Later today in the Big Brother 26 house you are going to have a chance to see the Power of Veto Competition — and it’s a big one. BB Comics is back!

This is the competition that so many of us look forward to close to the end of the season, mostly because there are often a few pretty-inspired comic ideas that are handed over to the talented artists who do them. There are about ten different possibilities for Angela, and we’re excited to see what hers, Tucker’s, Quinn’s, and even Chelsie’s are. We tend to get a small idea of this shortly after the competition happens.

Now as for the state of the game, Kimo and Rubina were nominated by Head of Household Makensy, and you better believe that they will try harder than they ever have either — even though neither has been some huge competition threat all season. The problem we foresee is that Rubina may be too short to really be effective in a competition that can be pretty physical, and this is after she apparently struggled with the tweezers during the Tiny HoH Competition.

Our sentiment going into this is that either Cam or Makensy will win, mostly because this is a pretty athletic competition that requires a decent amount of physical endurance — with some attention to detail thrown in.

Leading up to the competition…

Well, last night Chelsie continued to gas up Makensy, talking all about how they should take each other so that the “real” players get brought to the end, as opposed to people who were more carried by x, y, or z. Chelsie continues to make it seem like she’s going to “have words” with Rubina over suggesting she be a target — what else is Rubina going to do at this point? The only objective Chelsie needs to have is to keep brainwashing Makensy and if she does that, she should be fine unless 1) she gets nominated and 2) Cam shockingly votes to evict her.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 26 right now, including other insight from the feeds

What do you most want to see happen during the Veto today in the Big Brother 26 house?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







