Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Kimo, Rubina have a plan?

We’re now several hours removed from the Nomination Ceremony in the Big Brother 26 house — so are Kimo and Rubina waking up?

If so, it feels like this may be one of the slowest wake-up periods of all time? They both seem like wonderful people and exactly who you’d want as friends; however, they both have about a day 14 mindset in a game that is now more than ten weeks in. It has taken both of them hitting the block this week to realize potentially that Makensy, Cam, and Chelsie have a three-person alliance.

So, what can the duo do about it? Well, first and foremost, they have to hope that neither Chelsie nor Cam win the Veto. From there, they can then operate from a perspective of trying to get Chelsie on the block. Doing this won’t be easy, and they really have to lean into the argument that she is the most dangerous person left, or that she’ll take Cam to final two over Makensy since they have been so close from the very beginning. It’s the smartest thing that the two can do, but they also have no real social or strategic equity with Makensy. This is the consequence of neither really putting forward the time to nurture this relationship over the course of the season; they spent too much time with each other and/or T’kor.

The other problem is that at this point, we’re not sure that Makensy is all that self-interested a player. She seems to be operating with her own criteria of what feels right for her in the game; it feels like she’d lose to Chelsie in the final two and say that she has “no regrets” taking her. She may be the brick wall you can’t talk to on the subject; if that’s the case, Kimo and Rubina have to win the Veto and force her to do something.

While the plotting is happening…

Chelsie and Cam are having a conversation about relationships we want no part in. How do you describe it? Well, let’s just say it’s another reminder they aren’t compatible at all.

