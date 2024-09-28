Industry season 3 episode 8 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

Given that tomorrow night marks the official Industry season 3 finale over at HBO, this feels like the perfect time to ponder: How will the story end? Are there going to be a ton of loose ends that get tied together fully, or is a cliffhanger more than likely?

The first thing that we should note entering episode 8 is that the stakes are high, mostly when it comes to Pierpoint crumbling to the ground. Eric seems to be on the verge of totally unraveling, whether it be on the other side of his betrayal or his tumultuous personal life. Meanwhile, his conflict with Harper has introduced another dimension of the show, and Yasmin is still in the midst of dealing with everything that happened with her father. We also do not think that the Henry Muck storyline is resolved at all, at least based on the promo that aired following episode 7.

So will there be a loose end or two left over following this finale? There’s a reasonably good chance of this, but we would hesitate to call that a cliffhanger per se. Industry is not the show that needs to trade in a lot of traditional TV tropes, and the closest thing that they’ve done to that is Yasmin allowing her father to die. That is more of an outlier than the norm for this show.

It does feel clear that the producers entered the third season with perhaps the hope that there could be more, but were not necessarily saving X or Y story for a possible season 4. We tend to think that many of the ideas they had will be unleashed in the finale, and maybe those lead into a tease or two for what else is next. Just in case you need a reminder, a tease and a cliffhanger are not the same thing. You can set the stage for what is next without going for shock value.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the Industry season 3 finale

What do you most want to see entering the Industry season 3 finale?

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of it all? Be sure to share right now! Once you do just that, come back for some further updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







