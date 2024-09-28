FBI season 7 key art: Who is missing?

As you may have heard already, the FBI season 7 premiere is going to be coming to CBS on Tuesday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Why not dive into the newly-released key art today?

Now, we are not going to sit here with our jaw on the ground, proclaiming that this is the most revolutionary key art we’ve ever seen. It’s not. The most notable thing about it is that Tiffany is not a part of it. Katherine Renee Kane, for those unaware, is leaving the show, presumably at some point pretty early on. Clearly, CBS and Wolf Entertainment opted to not promote the season as though she is going to be around full-time when that is clearly not going to be the case.

After all, even the synopsis for the upcoming premiere indicates that Tiffany’s time with the team may be coming to a close:

“Abandoned” – The assassination of a seemingly ordinary Brooklyn plumber launches the team into a globe-spanning investigation that ruffles feathers with the CIA. Meanwhile, Tiffany struggles with fieldwork in the aftermath of the Hakim case, on the seventh season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Oct. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In broader terms, we don’t think that FBI is going to shy away this season from doing a lot of what we’ve loved over the years. Be prepared for a ton of twists and turns, and also cases that will test everyone on the team. It also certainly feels like there will be some more individual spotlights mixed in, given that this is the way to ensure that we develop bons with the entire cast.

Related – Why is Katherine Renee Kane leaving FBI ahead of season 7?

What are you the most excited to see at this point as we move into FBI season 7 at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







