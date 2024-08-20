Katherine Renee Kane leaving FBI during season 7

Hours after learning about one actor joining FBI season 7 as a series regular, we now have heard that Katherine Renee Kane will be leaving the show.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the actress will be appearing in at least one episode as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace before making her goodbye. There is no reason publicly known for the actress’ exit as of yet, but she has been a part of the series now for the past handful of years.

For better or for worse, one of the things we know is that Wolf Entertainment shows are known for having cast turnarounds. FBI: International is bringing on board a new leading man this season in Jesse Lee Soffer, and over the past few years we’ve seen multiple regulars depart FBI: Most Wanted. This is without even mentioning the fact that there have been actors who have departed every One Chicago show over the past year. Some of these moves are believed to be financially motivated, whereas others simply come down to actors wanting to do some other things.

Given everything that Tiffany has gone from on the flagship FBI show, the only thing that we’ll say for now is that we really hope that the character gets a happier send-off. We don’t need to see her killed off; also, if she stays alive, there is always that chance the writers find a way to bring her back down the road. Is it crazy that we’re thinking about that already? Maybe, but we like to think that this world is a living, breathing ecosystem where everyone can come and go depending on the story.

If you have not heard, the premiere of season 7 is set for Tuesday, October 15 at CBS.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now around FBI, including the new addition

What do you think about Katherine Renee Kane leaving FBI at some point in season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some further updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







