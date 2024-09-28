For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

For everyone out there eager to see For All Mankind season 5, we don’t blame anyone who wants some more news and soon. After all, production is underway and yet, almost nothing ahs been uttered about a premiere date. Is that going to change soon?

Well, we would love it at this point if a premiere date was revealed, but here is the unfortunate news: We are going to be waiting for a good while to see it still. Production was delayed in some ways by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and this is a series that takes a good bit of time to put together. Sure, it is easier to work on this show than House of the Dragon or some other CGI epics, but you are still talking about a show largely set in outer space.

At the moment, we tend to think that we’re going to be waiting until the spring or summer of next year to see For All Mankind back and by virtue of that, we’re probably going to be waiting until the start of the year to get some sort of premiere-date news — and that is if we are lucky.

When the show does premiere (no matter when it is), we know that we’re going to be seeing another jump forward in time. With that, there is going to be an operation on the asteroid, which is parked close to Mars to ensure that Happy Valley still has a purpose.

Will Ed be back for the next chapter of For All Mankind? That remains to be seen, since there is a chance the character is dead at this point. We do want to see more familiar faces but at the same time, we tend to think that the main character here is the space program — and that is how it will always be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

