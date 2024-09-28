Only Murders in the Building season 4: Brothers Sisters’ motive

Coming out of the latest Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode, we understand if you have questions. Are the Brothers Sisters actually responsible for what happened to Sazz?

We understand why the trio of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel drew the conclusion that they did based on some of the evidence. Just consider what we saw here for a moment! It does look like there were two people involved in her death, and then there’s the matter of the footprint: Sure, other people could also have the same boots, but that’s a pretty big coincidence … and we know that this is a show that carefully plans a lot of stuff out.

So while logically you can argue that the directors could have pulled this off (and that’s without even mentioning the case that they were carrying around), what would the motive be for the two of them doing this? That’s certainly a good question to think about right now!

If we are going to dive deeper into possible motives here, we would say that a lot of it is tied to whatever secret Sazz had. These two are clearly trying to advance their film career and feel like this is a hot property — there’s no reason for Charles to be the target, if they were attempting to kill him. Remember that at the time in which the shooting happened, Charles hadn’t signed away his life rights for the film yet. If he died before that, it would make the process of getting the movie off the ground so much harder.

For now, the more likely motive here is that Sazz could’ve had something that would stop the movie from happening — something perhaps tied to Charles’ past. They then killed her to ensure nothing else was said, but they’d have to be watching to know she entered Charles’ apartment.

Are they really the killers?

Personally, we don’t think so. We are only halfway through the season right now! It feels far too early to make this sort of assumption.

Do you think that the Brothers Sisters are really the killers on Only Murders in the Building season 4?

