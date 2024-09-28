Grotesquerie season 1: Niecy Nash-Betts on Lois’ addiction

We are a couple of episodes into Grotesquerie season 1 at this point and yet, we have a good sense of some of the characters.

Take, for example, Niecy Nash-Betts at the center of the story right now as Lois. She is an incredibly interesting person, and not someone we’ve really seen on TV that much. Sure, she’s a seasoned detective, but she also struggles with addiction — as does her entire family. This creates a really unique dynamic for her family, and challenges that exist for her beyond just trying to solve some horrible crimes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON videos!

Speaking to Deadline, Nash-Betts did her best to describe how the character finds a way to function, even while struggling with some of her demons along the way:

Lois has a very, very long career in law enforcement, and she has been a big deal for many of them. She is the master of her game. So even in her addiction, she is better with context clues than anyone on their best day … Because she’s very passionate about what she does, she is going to seek to unravel the thread, no matter where she is in her addiction.

Hopefully, Lois will be able to keep it under control well enough to continue forward with some of her goals. Remember that these murders seem to be getting worse and worse, and that is something to prepare for as we move forward.

We’ll just say that two episodes in, Grotesquerie is delivering the goods of allowing us to have a complicated and thoroughly entertaining show. It is bringing us what we want while we wait for more American Horror Story down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grotesquerie now, including a few more details on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Grotesquerie season 1 for Lois the rest of the way?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







