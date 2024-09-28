The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Manish Dayal talks Ash

The premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is coming to AMC tomorrow night and with that comes new faces. Sure, we will be getting a lot of Carol in this world, and absolutely that is something we celebrate!

Yet, at the same time the premiere will bring on board The Resident actor Manish Dayal, who is playing a totally new faces here in Ash. We know that he is tied to Carol’s story, and he could prove essential in helping her achieve her end goal: Finding a way to ensure that she can find her longtime friend.

So what does Dayal have to say about his role? Here is just a sample of his comments per TV Insider:

… This is a father. This is someone who ultimately survived the apocalypse.

He has been through hell and back. There is a grit and a layer of his character that was so unlike Devon, who was this intern in the world of medicine. I attribute the jump from one to the next to an important one. The role of Ash was someone who I was young and saw a character like him on TV, he would be remarkable to me given who he is and what he represents. His South Asian identity and all these things make for a really new character we’ve never seen on television, let alone a part of The Walking Dead universe. I was interested in exploring all these sides of him in this world.

Ultimately, we hope that there is going to be a chance to see Dayal stick around for a little while, and that this is not one of those characters who turns up in an episode only to be killed off shortly after. We know Daryl and Carol are the focus here, but isn’t there room for more?

