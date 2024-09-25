The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 video: Carol meets Ash

This weekend, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 courtesy of the big premiere. So, what can you expect to see over the course of it? Think a lot of drama, but also an epic journey for Carol in particular.

As we know, entering this new season you are going to be seeing Melissa McBride’s character do almost anything she can to get to Daryl, which is obviously going to be hard given that he’s in another part of the world. Well, in the process of this search, she is going to meeting new people — and that includes a guy named Ash.

For those who have not heard about Ash at all, the character (played by The Resident alum Manish Dayal) is described as “an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.” This is a different sort of character than we saw the actor play on the Fox drama, but could he actually help Carol out?

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see a preview for what lies ahead in the premiere, one where Carol does everything that she can to get through to Ash. She clearly recognizes that he could be a tremendous help to her in some way.

Is it going to be great to get some of Carol’s story over the course of the season? Absolutely, but we do wonder if there is going to be enough time to see her and Daryl’s arc over the course of just six episodes.

