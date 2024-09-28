Saturday Night Live video: Jean Smart, Maya Rudolph set stage

Tonight on NBC, it is going to be here: The long-awaited premiere of Saturday Night Live with host Jean Smart! This is season 50 and because of that, it is fair to assume that everything will be perhaps bigger and more ambitious than ever.

Now, of course there is one thing that we can say with the utmost confidence heading into the premiere: There are going to be a lot of cameos. How can there not? This is one of the most iconic shows in the history of television, so of course they are going to do some wonderful things with it!

As a matter of fact, NBC has already gone ahead and thrown a cameo into the first promo, just in case you needed a reminder that they aren’t wasting any time getting you hyped up. If you head over here, you can see Smart alongside cast member Marcello Hernandez, musical guest Jelly Roll, and then also a pop-in from Maya Rudolph! Sure, we knew that she would be back for the premiere in order to play Kamala Harris, and she’s probably going to turn up here and there through at least the election; yet, we didn’t anticipate to see her here.

Amazingly, the show has done a wonderful job over the past few weeks of keeping a lot of their other election plans a secret. While we’d assume that James Austin Johnson will be back as Trump, is that 100% the case? You also have to wonder about who will be playing JD Vance and Tim Walz, but there may not be a real desire to rush into sharing that this weekend. With a Vice Presidential debate coming in the days ahead, this may be something that they share instead for the next show.

