Saturday Night Live promo: Jean Smart celebrates 50 seasons

It has been a long wait, but this week marks the official premiere of Saturday Night Live season 50. Why not see the first promo?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video that features none other than Jean Smart honoring the show’s five iconic decades … at least at first. In due time, however, she starts to get annoyed about the fact that the show is not doing a lot to honor her as the host. We have every reason in the world to believe that the star of Hacks will get the season off to a great start. We are talking here about an extremely funny person who is quick on her feet and should be able to thrive in a lot of different sketches.

Of course, we tend to think that this promo is meta in a way when you think for a moment about all of the different ways in which this premiere may be about people other than smart. Remember that Lorne Michaels and/or the producers have not shared how they are going to cover the upcoming election, save for that Kamala Harris will be played by Maya Rudolph. There are likely going to be cameos both during the premiere and the rest of the season at the same time. We do tend to think it’s likely that a ton of alumni will turn up!

Now, it is 100% true that there is going to be an anniversary special at some point in the new year, but we anticipate that this is going to be a year-round celebration. Think of how few shows get anywhere close to hitting this mark; the majority of them are either game shows or daytime dramas, and this one is a little bit different to say the least.

Related – Get some more insight heading into this historic Saturday Night Live season now, including if Lorne will be leaving soon

What do you most want to see moving into the Saturday Night Live season 50 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







