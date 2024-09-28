Dexter: Resurrection premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn anything more about Dexter: Resurrection between now and the end of the fall?

The first thing that we should admit here is something quite simple: This has to be one of the most-anticipated shows now of the past twelve months, even if it is not getting the publicity of some other premium-cable hits. Who would have ever expected that we would be seeing a present-day incarnation of Dexter Morgan again? At the conclusion of Dexter: New Blood, it felt like almost a 100% sure thing that we had reached the end of the journey, and there was no reason to think that the tale was going to continue. Yet, here we are. Resurrection will somehow pick up after the previous show, and that’s where most of the details start to dry up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: Resurrection coverage!

So let’s get back to the question now we posed at the top of this article. Given that Michael C. Hall will not even begin filming this new series until the start of next year, there’s a 0% chance that a premiere date is going to be revealed anytime soon. For now, we just have to settle for knowing that Showtime / Paramount+ want to see it back in the summer. If that holds true, there is at least a solid chance that we will learn more in the spring.

One thing that we could potentially learn more about over the rest of the year is who else from the original / New Blood cast would be returning. It would be nice if Jennifer Carpenter is back as “Deb,” or at least the version that exists in his head. We do tend to think that at least a few familiar faces will return here and there, but how and when we see them is a pretty big mystery for now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: Resurrection right now, including what else lies ahead

What are you the most excited to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection over on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







