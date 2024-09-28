Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6: ‘Blow-Up’ teases

Next week Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6 is poised to arrive, and of course we are excited to see it!

Of course, at the same time we also do have a number of questions about how “Blow-Up” is poised to work. This is set to be one of the most unique episodes that we’ve had a chance to see all season long. Everything is being presented via a “found-footage” style, which means security cameras, cell phones, and camcorders could be at the center of the story. We know that some of this is tied to a documentary from the Brothers Sisters, and Howard was tasked with recording some things back in episode 5.

Because of that responsibility, you should not be altogether shocked that Howard is wandering around with a camera in some of the promotional photos for this episode you can see at the Hulu press site. You also can see in these that some of the Westies are going to be coming back, whether that be Vince Fish or Rudy the Christmas Bro. Both of them are still potentially suspicious — even if they did not kill Sazz, are they still involved.

Also in these images, you see both Brothers Sisters, which does seemingly confirm that the two were not shot at the end of episode 5, as we were once worried about … but who was? There were so many people at that promotional shoot that we’re left with a ton of questions as to what actually happened there. However, at the same time none of the photos that we’ve seen actually serve to give a heck of a lot away.

