UnPrisoned canceled at Hulu, no season 3 coming, says star

After two seasons, it appears as though the saga of UnPrisoned is now done at Hulu — and we’re a little bit shocked by it!

In a post on Instagram, series star and executive producer Kerry Washington confirmed the news, as she also posted the following message:

This beautiful show that we poured so much of our hearts and souls into is unfortunately not coming back for a Season 3. But I wanted you to hear it from me because while we’re super duper disappointed, we’re also crazy deeply grateful … Making this show was a labor of love. And we know that so many of you found connection and healing with The Alexander Family – and that their impact will live on! We are soooooo grateful to the entire cast & crew – who are not only brilliant and hardworking, but a JOY to work with! Thank you to our fellow producers and all our writers and directors for leading and guiding and inspiring us. Thank you to ABCS, Hulu & Onyx for giving us a creative home. And most importantly, we are grateful to YOU ALL – for watching, laughing, crying, yelling, dancing, eye-rolling, cheering (and all of the things between) along with us each episode. It was such a blessing. And we thank you…

The major reason we’re shocked by the news is that with Washington’s star power, we hoped that Hulu would give it further opportunities to grow and find more of an audience. This is something that it feels like shows in this genre especially need; yet, the streaming service is clearly at a point where they are being a little more brutal with their cancellations. This likely has to do with an effort to cut costs on their end, which we know is a hard pill to swallow in an era of rising subscription prices.

As for whether or not UnPrisoned could find a home elsewhere, anything is possible; however, we do not have any specific expectations.

