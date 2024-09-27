NCIS season 22 video: Cast hilariously discuss ‘brat summer’

Just in case you wanted a fun new NCIS video that simultaneously makes you feel old, we are happy to provide it!

How many of you know what “brat summer” means? If you don’t, it’s hard to blame you — for so many of us, this trend caught on months after it apparently began. This is a reference tied back to pop singer Charli XCX and her latest album, which took on a life of its own and inspired a lot of memes coated in a lime-green filter.

Apparently, someone at CBS’ social team decided it would be a fun idea that ask multiple NCIS cast members whether or not they had a brat summer — and what are their responses? Let’s just say you’re going to get a laugh or two out of this.

If you head over here, you can see the video in question and every cast member involved here had a pretty funny response. Wilmer Valderrama, for example, stares down the camera. Brian Dietzen, meanwhile, gives quite possibly the most Jimmy Palmer-coded answer of all time in that he has no idea what this is. Diona Reasonover, meanwhile, shows off some exceptional dance moves — just in case you needed another reason to smile.

Sure, this video may not share a lot about NCIS season 22, but does it really need to? The most important thing to remember there is that the series is returning on Monday, October 14, and almost right away you are going to get an array of answers as to the big Jessica Knight cliffhanger. From there, you will move into some exciting new cases, but there will be questions flowing throughout a lot of the chapters at least this fall. Take the future of McGee with the team, or if Parker is really able to contend with some mysteries regarding Lily and his past.

Related – See some more teases for McGee’s big story heading into NCIS season 22

What are you the most excited to see right now heading into NCIS season 22 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







