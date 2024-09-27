Slow Horses season 4 episode 5 spoilers: A graveyard…

In just a matter of days you are going to have a chance to see Slow Horses season 4 episode 5 arrive on Apple TV+ — so what is the focus?

Well, the title for this episode is “Grave Danger” and with that alone, it hardly feels like a coincidence that a graveyard is going to be a primary setting. Why would we think otherwise at this point? This could end up being either a rendezvous point or a place where a lot of drama and chaos tranpsires.

Either way, if you head over to the official press page for Slow Horses right now, you can see a handful of images that includes one of David Cartwright at a cemetery. Given that it is Jonathan Pryce’s character we are talking about here, this does raise the question as to whether or not he knows why he is there at all. All of it may be tied back to some major events from the past, which has also been a recurring theme for a lot of the season so far.

Based on what we saw in episode 4, it is easy to gather that David’s daughter could have been the woman who took off from the property in France — and if that is the case, could you also draw an assumption that Frank Harkness is actually River’s dad? It may not be something that we necessarily want to think about, but all of this does suggest further that David has a lot to discuss, whether it be with Lamb, his grandson, or someone else.

As for the other photos that are out there for this episode, we are certainly going to get more Harkness — also, can Roddy make himself useful digging up information from Slough House?

What are you the most eager to see moving into Slow Horses season 4 episode 5 when it airs next week?

