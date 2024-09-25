Slow Horses season 4 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Slow Horses season 4 episode 5, one thing feels pretty clear: The stakes are going to be higher than ever. There are only two episodes left, and there are so many more major events that have to unravel here.

After all, consider that Frank Harkness is going to have more pressure than ever to complete his mission — his very life depends on it! That means that David and Sam are both in danger, but that’s without even mentioning any member of Slough House that gets thrown into the line of fire. There is also the possibility here that River also starts to learn more of the truth when it comes to what has transpired with his family, as that has been teased for a while. Did we catch a glimpse of her mother in episode 4 and by virtue of that, is Frank Harkness his father? These are at least two things you have to consider for now.

To get a few more details right now, check out the full Slow Horses season 4 episode 5 synopsis:

Lamb questions David about France as River comes face to face with the enemy.

We should note that this is an episode titled “Grave Danger,” which is about as on-the-nose as you are going to get here when it comes to jeopardy. The person we are the most worried about right now is simply David, mostly because he is such a target and we don’t know how much others can protect him.

Also, it is clear that with David’s cognitive state, we’re not even that sure that he’s going to be able to get anything useful out of him. In that sense, time will most certainly tell, no?

