Dame Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey alum and icon, dead at 89

Some terrible news has emerged this morning from the entertainment community: We have lost Dame Maggie Smith at the age of 89.

It is rather hard in a way to properly chronicle a career such as this. This is someone who worked in the world of film and television for almost seven decades, and is likely known for a number of different things beginning on the person. There are those who knew her best for her role across dozens of Downton Abbey episodes, plus some feature films, as the quick-witted Dowager Countess Violet. Or, there are others who knew her from the Harry Potter films. She was also a theater legend, in particular in the UK.

In a statement to the BBC, Smith’s sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin had the following to say:

“It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

This is a passing that will reverberate for quite some time, and we anticipate more and more tributes will pour in throughout the weekend. Whoopi Goldberg was one of the first, as she posted the following tribute to her former Sister Act co-star on Instagram:

Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the “one-of-a-kind”. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family…RIP

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Smith’s family, and all who loved her, during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that all of the tributes and her lifetime of work are able to serve as a comfort.

