Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 9: Is Monet dead?

Going into Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 9, it felt pretty darn clear that we were going to lose a major character. This was, after all, the penultimate one of the series! Something had to happen to make the finale all that more impactful.

We will say now that this episode was one of the first times all year that this has felt like the final season, and that is largely due to how was taken off the board: Monet is gone. Mary J. Blige’s character was taken off the board and because of that, we have a larger sense as to why the show is ending — beyond just that Starz is cutting back on shows that go longer than four of five years. She was one of the marquee stars, though it is a shame to know that we’re only going to have one episode really to witness the ripple effects of her death throughout the entire Tejada family. Couldn’t there have easily been more? You could have made the case here easily.

Pretty early on in episode 9, you could get a sense that Monet was probably going to go. She was nice to Cane! There were just these fleeting moments that felt like there could be finality here. There were also so many ways she could go, especially since Carter and Noma were working to pit her and Tariq against each other.

If there is a cool thing about Monet did go, it’s that she went out protecting Cane. It’s a full-circle moment that reminds us all that while she was definitely complicated, she did love her kids. She also went out a total fighter, which is really all you could ever ask for.

Kudos to Blige, who gave an awesome performance throughout the four seasons. It’s sad not having her there for the end.

