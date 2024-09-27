Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere: Jules, Yasuda kiss

We spent much of the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere waiting for a big moment, and we got that via Yasuda and Jules. After their almost-kiss at the end of last season, we wondered if it was going to lead into something more.

Well, as it turns out, that is exactly what happened as the two actually kissed — and they weren’t the only ones who did here! Lucas and Simone also smooched before the closing minutes, as he indicated that he was not going to be moving to Chicago.

Of course, what makes this entire situation so awkward at this point is us knowing that at some point, Midori Francis is going to be leaving the show — and it is still unclear just how that will happen. The only bit of good news we can share here is that even once this exit happens, it does seem as though there are some other appearances she will be able to make here and there.

Speaking to Deadline, showrunner Meg Marinis could only say so much on the exits of Francis and fellow cast member Jake Borelli. However, she did give hope for all sorts of future reprisals:

While I can’t speak to either of their storylines this season because of spoilers, what I can say is that I’m really happy with the way we’re honoring the characters we’ve built over the years this season. Jake and Midori are fantastic actors and will always be part of the Grey’s Anatomy family. And because of the longevity and power of this show, we all know– If you’re part of the Grey’s family, you’re always part of the family and possibly can come and go through the years.

We just hope that whatever happens here does not lead to some significant heartbreak for either Jules or Yasuda. These feelings are still ne, but they could blossom rather quickly!

Related – Learn more about Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 2 — what all is set to happen?

What did you think about the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere?

Are you rooting for Yasuda and Jules? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments and also, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







