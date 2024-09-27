Nobody Wants This season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big launch of season 1 this week on Netflix, what more can we say about a Nobody Wants This season 2?

The first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that this series is attempting to bring something new to romantic comedies, at least in series form. It does have a unique premise and, beyond just that, some familiar faces with Kristen Bell leading the way. It is a tale of unlikely romance, but where will things go? We’re not going to spoil the whole show for you now!

If you have not gotten many details about the show yet, just go ahead and take a look at the attached logline:

An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justin Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).

So is there going to be something more for this show? Let’s just say that, at least for now, that there is a reasonable chance that this happens based on the star power — but nothing is confirmed. While the finale does offer at least some closure, we certainly think that there is also room for something more. There is nothing in the conclusion of this story that negates that by any means.

So, for the time being, we will say that the future here hangs almost exclusively on what the viewership is for the first season — not only how many people watch it, but also how many people stick around to check it the whole way through. That will help to further ensure there is more demand.

