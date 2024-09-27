Grotesquerie EP praises Travis Kelce ahead of episode 3
For those of you who are unaware at the moment, Grotesquerie episode 3 is coming to FX next week, and it will mark the debut of Travis Kelce.
We recognize that there is a lot of curiosity around him playing this part and of course, we understand why. He’s a huge name due to both his football career and relationship with Taylor Swift, and luckily, we know from his time on Saturday Night Live that he does have potential as a performer. This could be a viable second career for him after his playing career is over — though we’re sure broadcasting would also be interested in him, as well.
Ultimately, we can at least say that Travis has a lot of praise from someone pretty darn important in this industry: Executive producer Ryan Murphy. Speaking in a new interview with E! News, here is some of what the prolific producer had to say:
“A star is a star is a star—and he’s a star … He’s so charismatic, and he’s so smart, he’s lovely. He had a window of time. He asked me to work up something for him. I did. It was an honor … He went into that knowing it was going to be a little scary, and it was for him.”
Murphy also recounted an instance where he needed to re-write a scene for Kelce that he was not happy with, and that Travis was able to memorize it in a matter of minutes. The good thing for the athlete is that Ryan is somewhat known for using actors on a wide array of different shows; we do wonder if that could be possible here, as well.
