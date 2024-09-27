Hysteria! season 1 trailer shows a community in chaos

Come October 18 you are going to have a chance to see Hysteria! season 1 arrive on Peacock — are you ready for a potential horror hit?

Well, the more that we see about this show, the more that we are starting to think that we are going to be seeing something that feels almost like a combination of Stranger Things and a slasher film. After all, this show is utilizing a nostalgic setting and seems to be a lot about people in high school who find their world turned upside down. We know that the adult cast is generating the most attention right now, whether it be former Modern Family star Julie Bowen or horror icon Bruce Campbell.

If you have not seen the synopsis for the series as of yet, you can take a look below:

When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

Meanwhile, the trailer over here does a great job of its own further setting the table for what else is going to be coming. If there is one thing that we are especially still wondering about personally, it is whether or not people are going to be drawn in just for Campbell, only to then realize that he’s being billed as a special guest star. This is one of those shows that may end up being a little bit different than people expect once they actually get in to watch it; that is, at least for now, something to keep an eye on. We’ll watch the finished product before we make any judgments.

