Grotesquerie season 1 episode 2: Who is the killer?

The first two episodes of Grotesquerie season 1 arrived on FX tonight, and the show took its time to lay out the murders — and to be clear, there were many of them.

So, who ended up dying over the course of the two hours tonight? Think in terms of an entire family, a brutal criminal, a number of unhoused people, and others. Many of the bodies were arranged in strange, almost-Biblical tableaus, and were often take out in some of the most horrific ways imaginable.

Now, who is responsible for this? As it turns out, there is one simple word for it: Grotesquerie. This is where the name of the show comes from. This killer is trying to send out some sort of message, but what is it? Is all of the religious imagery a red herring? This is what Lois (Niecy Nash-Betts) is currently looking to figure out. What she is discovering along the way is finding answers is not easy.

As for who the early suspects are, it feels like the top two are within the church itself. You have Sister Megan, the journalist who happens to have theories aplenty at just about every moment. Is she smart because of her intuition, or because she is incredibly involved in the case? You also have to look here at Father Charlie, a priest who has some rather shocking habits when it comes to whipping himself wearing chaps. His philosophy to suffering and faith could be viewed as an outlier; is there some sort of divine punishment he is putting on others?

(Personally, we are still looking in the direction here of Travis Kelce, even though he did not play a role within the first two episodes.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

