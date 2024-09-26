YOU season 5 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

As many people out there are likely aware, YOU season 5 production has already wrapped up. So what does it mean for a potential return? Is there a chance that a specific date is announced this fall?

Well, let’s start by saying that after such a long wait already, it would be fantastic to learn more about Joe Goldberg’s final chapter. However, for some reason the folks at Netflix have been about as secretive about it as secretive can be. They have not said much on a return date yet, which certainly makes us think that it will not be around until at some point next year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

So, what more can we say about the show’s future now? Well, it feels like we probably won’t get a premiere date announcement until November or December, and that’s if we are lucky. Netflix could choose to release this season at almost any time, but it feels like there is no significant reason for them to wait longer than the first half of next year. Remember that late in 2025, they already have both Wednesday season 2 and potentially, the final season of Squid Game. That is without even accounting for whatever they want to do with the end of Stranger Things. It feels perfect for YOU to really fill a void in the winter or the spring.

Even if Netflix isn’t saying too much about what the path forward for the show is going to be as of yet, it will likely be themed around one subject: Comeuppance, and whether or not such a thing is possible in this world. We do personally think that Joe Goldberg will eventually meet his downfall, but how? We are pointing, at least for now, in the direction of someone like Marienne, who he does not know is still out there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on YOU right now, including some other discussion regarding the end of filming

When do you want to see YOU season 5 premiere on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







